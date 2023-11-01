9 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Combat In Gaza: Military

Nine Israeli soldiers were killed during combat operations in Gaza on Tuesday, the military said, bringing the total number of troops killed since October 7 to 326.

Two other soldiers were seriously wounded in fighting in the Palestinian territory Tuesday, according to the Israeli military, which has been waging a war against Hamas since the Palestinian militant organisation carried out the worst attack in Israel's history.



