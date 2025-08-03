Who Is Evyatar David? Israeli Hostage Seen Digging His Grave In Gaza

An Israeli hostage was seen digging his grave in a new video released by Hamas. This is the second such clip of 24-year-old Evyatar David circulated within 48 hours.

Visibly skeletal and struggling to speak, David is seen in an underground tunnel using a shovel, narrating his ordeal in faint Hebrew. "What I'm doing now is digging my own grave... Every day my body becomes weaker. I'm walking directly to my grave. There is the grave where I am going to be buried. Time is running out to be released and sleep in my bed with my family."

Who Is Evyatar David?

Evyatar David is a 24-year-old Israeli citizen who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

He was abducted from the Nova music festival in southern Israel during the deadly attack that day.

David has been held in captivity in Gaza for nearly two years.

He is among the 49 hostages who, according to Israeli authorities, are still being held by Hamas.

In a public statement, the family described him as a "living skeleton, buried alive" in the tunnels of Gaza.

War In Gaza

Evyatar David is among 49 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,219 people in Israel. Since then, Israel's ongoing war on the besieged enclave has killed more than 60,000 people, according to local health officials. Aid access has been largely cut off in Gaza since March 2, leading to children dying from hunger, starvation, and malnutrition, as per UN agencies. Israeli militia has also killed many at food and aid distribution sites.

Earlier, Palestinian Islamic Jihad released footage of another hostage, 21-year-old Rom Braslavski, appearing pale and frail as he begged for help. His family says he is starving, denied medicine, and "has been broken."