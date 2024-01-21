Bodies Of 28 Dead Israeli Hostages, Soldiers Remain In Gaza

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the group's unprecedented October 7 attacks. (File)

The Israeli army announced Sunday the death of another soldier in the October 7 Hamas attacks and said his body was being held in the Gaza Strip.

"Sergeant Shay Levinson, 19, died on October 7... his body is in the hands of Hamas," the Israeli army said in a statement.

His death brings to 28 the number of dead hostages whose bodies remain in the Palestinian territory, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli data.

Israel's army said Levinson was living in the northern village of Givat Avni and served in a combat unit.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the group's unprecedented October 7 attacks that resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The operatives seized about 250 hostages during the attack. Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless bombardment and ground offensive since then have killed at least 25,105 people in Gaza, mostly women, children and adolescents, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

