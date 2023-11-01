Netanyahu Vows To Continue War Against Hamas Despite 'Painful Losses'

"We know that every soldier of ours is an entire world," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to continue Israel's war on Hamas despite suffering "painful losses" in ground fighting inside the Gaza Strip.

"We have so many important achievements, but also painful losses. We know that every soldier of ours is an entire world," Netanyahu said in a televised address after the army confirmed at least 11 soldiers killed in ground fighting on Tuesday.

"We will continue until victory."

