Blinken Says 'Gaps Are Narrowing' In Gaza Truce Talks

Antony Blinken is on a tour of the Middle East to secure a deal for the ceasefire in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that "gaps are narrowing" in ongoing talks in Qatar aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The United States is "continuing to push for an agreement in Doha", Blinken said at a Cairo press conference, adding "it's difficult to get there, but I believe it is still possible".

