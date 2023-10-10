Foreigners Killed, Missing Or Kidnapped In Hamas Attack On Israel

Hamas attack has left 900 people dead in Israel

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured, or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Hamas group that has left 900 people dead in Israel. Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

18 Thais dead, 11 held hostages in Hamas attack

Eighteen Thais have been killed, nine have been wounded and 11 have been taken captive, foreign affairs officials said Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee said about 5,000 Thai nationals had been evacuated from high-risk areas, and "more than 3,000 people (are) asking to return to Thailand".

11 Americans dead in Israel-Hamas war

The United States on Monday confirmed the deaths of at least 11 US citizens and said it was likely that Americans were among the hostages being held by Hamas.

"Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed -- many of whom made a second home in Israel," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

10 Nepalis killed in Hamas attack on Israel

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan Republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was underway for a fifth person, the embassy added.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

8 French nationals killed in Israel-Hamas war

Eight French nationals have been killed, the French government said on Tuesday, warning the death count was likely to rise.

Twenty people remained missing and some of them had in all likelihood been kidnapped, it said

Seven from Argentina dead

Argentina's foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country's nationals were killed and 15 others were missing.

Four Russians killed

At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

It stated that it had no information about any hostages, but that six Russian nationals were missing.

Two from Ukraine dead

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Sunday.

Two British men confirmed dead

Two British men have been confirmed dead by their families. One, 20-year-old Nathanel Young, was serving in the Israeli army.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a "significant number" of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

Canada: One dead

The Canadian government said Monday that one Canadian had died and three others were missing.

Cambodia: One dead

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed.

Germany: Several held hostages

Several dual German-Israeli nationals were kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said Sunday.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel that she recognised her daughter in videos circulating online of a half-naked woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the music festival.

Philippines: Five missing

The Philippines ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that five citizens were unaccounted for, with one of them possibly kidnapped.

Chile: Three dead, one missing

Three Israelis of Chilean origin are dead and one is missing.

Peru: Two dead, three missing

Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, authorities said.

Austria: Three missing

Austria's foreign ministry said early on Tuesday that three dual Austrian-Israeli nationals who were staying in the south of Israel, independently of each other, could be among those kidnapped.

Brazil: One dead, three missing

Brazil's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a Brazilian-Israeli citizen was dead. It was not clear if they were among the three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals missing after attending the festival.

Italy: Two missing

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing.

"They have not been located and are not answering calls," he said.

Paraguay: Two missing

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay's government said, without giving details.

Peru: Two missing

The Peruvian foreign ministry said two nationals were missing, without offering any further details.

Sri Lanka: Two missing

Sri Lanka's ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

Tanzania: Two missing

Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

Mexico: Two held hostages

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

Colombia: Two held hostages

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival were missing, Israel's ambassador to Colombia said on X.

The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

Ireland: One missing

An Irish-Israeli woman has been confirmed missing by the Irish government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)