Indian Connection Of Israeli Soldier Who Died Fighting Hamas On October 7

Of the many Israeli soldiers who died fighting the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023, one had a deep connection to India.

Kobbi Shoshani, a former Israeli Consul General in Mumbai, has highlighted the story of Lieutenant Or Mozes, an Israeli soldier killed on October 7.

Shoshani posted on Memorial Day for fallen Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers: "Today is Memorial Day for the fallen IDF soldiers in wars. Allow me to share with you the story of heroism of Lieutenant Or Mozes. The daughter of parents who immigrated from India. On 7/10 she went out to fight against terrorists who murdered, burned, and brutalized innocent Israeli civilians. Or fought bravely until her last bullet, embodying the spirit that flowed through her veins."

Today is Memorial Day for the fallen @IDF soldiers in the wars



Allow me to share with you the story of the heroism of Lieutenant Or Mozes

With Indian Jewish roots. On 7/10 she went out to fight against terrorists who murdered, burned, and brutalised innocent Israeli civilians.… pic.twitter.com/Pnvq5TWrme — Kobbi Shoshani 🇮🇱 (@KobbiShoshani) April 21, 2026

The Hamas attack on southern Israel on killed 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures. Palestinian militants also took 251 hostages. Israel's military response in Gaza has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly civilians.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since last October, following two years of conflict.

Israel observed its annual Memorial Day on Monday, a solemn occasion when the country pauses to remember those killed in wars and terror attacks. The events began with a one-minute siren sounded across the country, during which people stood in silence. A memorial flame was then lit at a state ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir addressed the gathering, calling for national unity and praising Israel's wartime resolve. This was the third Memorial Day since the October 2023 attack, which triggered fighting on multiple fronts.