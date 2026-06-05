Unseen Photos Surface 37 Years After China's Tiananmen Square Protests

More than 2,000 previously unseen photographs from the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square have been released publicly for the first time, bringing to light moments that remained hidden for decades. The photographs were taken by a Chinese state media photographer during the protests. After surviving political purge campaigns that followed the crackdown, the images eventually reached the United States and were recently entrusted to The Epoch Times. The collection has now been scanned and digitised, reported The Epoch Times.

The newly released photographs offer a look at the weeks leading up to the violent crackdown in the spring of 1989. They capture scenes of students on hunger strike wearing white cloth bands around their foreheads, as well as large street demonstrations involving students, academics, media professionals, and military officers who joined in support of the movement.

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Thousands of people are estimated to have been killed on June 4, 37 years ago, during the military crackdown carried out by the Chinese communist regime. Chinese authorities described the student-led movement as a riot that threatened social order. Following the crackdown, participants were pursued across the country, while authorities introduced ideological reeducation campaigns aimed at promoting their version of events.

Several photographs show protesters and soldiers interacting peacefully before the violence began. As military trucks transported tens of thousands of soldiers to Beijing after martial law was declared on May 20, students blocked their movement, shared food and water with the troops, and explained the goals of the protest movement. The soldiers later turned back.

The photographs document the resistance mounted by students and civilians when troops moved into the city. Protesters formed barricades and used their bodies in an attempt to stop the military advance.

However, late on the night of June 3, heavily armed troops entered Beijing again. This time, they opened fire on civilians without hesitation, bringing an end to the weeks of demonstrations that had raised hopes for greater freedoms.

