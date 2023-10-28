Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel 'Expands' Gaza Ground Operations, Hamas Vows 'Full Force'

Israel-Hamas War Live: Since Hamas' attack, Israel's bombardments have killed over 7,000 Palestinians

Israel has "expanded" its operations in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian group Hamas saying its operatives were ready to confront attacks with "full force". As Israeli air and ground forces stepped up their attacks on Friday night, local telecom firms and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza said that the internet and mobile phone services were cut off.

"In the last hours, we intensified the attacks in Gaza," Israel's military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised news briefing. He also said that Israel's air force was conducting extensive strikes on Hamas' tunnels and other infrastructure.

"In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight," he said.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli towns, that killed over 1,400 people, Gaza's health ministry has said that Israel's retaliatory bombardments have killed more than 7,300 Palestinians.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

Oct 28, 2023 07:32 (IST) New York Protesters Shut Grand Central, Seek Gaza Ceasefire

Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas forced the closure of Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City's major transit hubs on Friday.

"Grand Central Terminal is closed until further notice due to a protest," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Oct 28, 2023 06:58 (IST) Israel Says It "Cannot" Guarantee Journalists' Safety In Gaza

Israel's military has told international news organisations Reuters and Agence France Presse that it cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip, under Israeli bombardment and siege for almost three weeks.

Oct 28, 2023 06:56 (IST) Israel-Hamas Conflict: India Abstains From UN Vote On Israel Which Doesn't Mention Hamas Attack

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

Besides India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK also abstained.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the Hamas, with the US expressing outrage at the "omission".

Oct 28, 2023 06:52 (IST) UN General Assembly Calls For "Humanitarian Truce" In Gaza

The UN General Assembly on Friday called by a large majority for an "immediate humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The non-binding resolution, which was criticized by Israel and the US, received 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions from UN members.

Oct 28, 2023 06:50 (IST) Humanitarian System In Gaza Facing "Total Collapse" UN Chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday said that the humanitarian system in war-torn Gaza is facing a "total collapse" with "unimaginable consequences" for more than 2 million civilians.

"Needs are growing ever more critical & colossal. Food, water, medicine & fuel must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely & at scale," he posted on official X (formerly Twitter) account. "I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies," Guterres said in a statement.

Before the war, about 500 trucks a day rolled into Gaza to bring in supplies, but in recent days the average is down to only 12, which enter from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, he said.

Oct 28, 2023 06:46 (IST) Internet Blackout Across Gaza As Israel Steps Up Attack On Hamas

Internet access and the phone network were completely cut across the Gaza Strip on Friday night after Israel stepped up its attack on Hamas.

The Hamas-run government accused Israel of taking the measure "to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea."

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the "disruption affects the central emergency number 101 and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded" in the ongoing Israeli strikes.

Oct 28, 2023 06:45 (IST) Hamas Says Fighting Israeli Troops Inside Gaza

Hamas's armed wing has said it was fighting Israeli forces in two areas inside the Gaza Strip.

"We are confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoun (in the northern Gaza Strip) and in east Bureij (in the centre)," the news agency AFP quoted the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades as saying.

