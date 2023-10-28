Erdogan's "Crescent-Crusader" Remark Prompts Israel's Diplomatic Recall

"Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there..." Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a post on X, formerly Twitter

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led a massive protest in Istanbul against Israel

Israel has recalled diplomats and asked its citizens to return from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a controversial remark in a massive protest in Istanbul against Israel's strikes on Gaza Strip.

"Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

