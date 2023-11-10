Gaza Death Count Rises To 11,078, Says Hamas-Run Health Ministry

11,078 Killed In Gaza: Hamas-Run Health Ministry (File)

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that 11,078 people have been killed in five weeks of Israeli military campaign targeting the group since October 7.

The death number includes 4,506 children, a health ministry statement said, while 27,490 people have been wounded in the war, which erupted with deadly Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

