2 Child Amputees, Orphaned By Israel, Find Each Other In Lebanon

Two young boys who survived Israeli airstrikes that left them orphaned and amputated have found comfort in each other's companionship in Beirut, Lebanon. Omar Abu Kuwaik from Gaza and Ali Khalife from southern Lebanon, once separated by hundreds of kilometres, have been brought together by Israel's deadly war on the two countries.

Following Israeli bombings, two-year-old Ali Khalife and six-year-old Omar Abu Kuwaik were both rescued from the wreckage of their homes. Ali lost his right hand and was the only survivor of his family, while Omar lost his left hand and had terrible facial damage.

After receiving medical care in Beirut, the duo now shares an apartment supplied by the Ghassan Abu Sittah Children's Fund, a nonprofit organisation founded by Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah, a Palestinian-British surgeon. They have grown close while staying at the accommodation in the Lebanese capital.

The charity has helped around 180 children, including 158 Lebanese and 19 Palestinians from Gaza, impacted by the ongoing violence, as per Al Jazeera. Some suffered burns, brain injuries, or scars from artillery bursts, tank rounds, and sniper fire; others lost limbs, and Omar is one of them.

The boys have become inseparable while in the care of their aunts, Maha and Sobhiye. Maha had to leave her own teenage children behind to bring Omar out of Gaza. Having no children of her own, Sobhiye pledged to raise Ali after the attack killed the rest of her family.

The boys have learnt to view both women as mothers and now refer to them as "Mama."

Omar and Ali have found solace in each other despite their shared grief. They help one another during their recovery and partake in common childhood pastimes like playing with toys and painting. Ali already has a prosthetic arm, and Omar will soon get one.

Over 21,000 Palestinian children have been disabled by Israeli attacks since the war began almost two years ago, according to the UN. Many of these children have lost homes and family members, and they face a traumatised and uncertain future.

This week, Israel and Hamas agreed to phase one of the ceasefire agreement to lay the foundation for long-lasting peace in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump laid out the terms, saying all parties would be treated fairly and that Hamas would hand over the remaining hostages - dead and alive - by Monday.