'Hamas More Brutal Than ISIS,' Says Israel As Over 1,100 Killed In War

Israel-Gaza violence is escalating by the day with rockets piercing the skies into each other territories and shootouts between security forces and Hamas group of Palestine. Over 1,100 have been killed on both sides since Hamas launched its attack on Saturday.

"This is our 9/11 and more," the Israel Army's spokesperson said, adding Hamas wanted "an annihilation of our State".

The US is moving its ships closer to Israel in a show of support and boosting fighter jet squadrons in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Israeli Defence Forces termed the Hamas attack as the "worst massacre of innocent citizens in Israel's history" and called the terror group "more barbaric and brutal than ISIS".

"Hamas was more barbaric and more brutal than ISIS. Hamas murdered hundreds of Israelis, men, women, and children, and took dozens hostages into Gaza. This horrific terror act demand a forceful, determined and sustained response, which is exactly what we are doing," the Israeli Defence Forces said in its latest statement.

This is the bloodiest escalation in decades which saw Palestinian groups breach Israel with thousands of rockets and their terrorists roaming Israeli border towns and killing civilians, and Israel countering with air-strikes on the Gaza strip.

