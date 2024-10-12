Israel Marks Jewish Holiday Amid Multi-Front War For First Time Since 1973

Israel entered Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, with the country engulfed in a war. The Day of Atonement arrived on Friday evening under the shadow of intense fighting on multiple fronts, marking the first time Israel has found itself at war during this religious observance since 1973.

This year, the observance of Yom Kippur took place amidst rocket fire from Gaza, airstrikes in Lebanon, and tensions with Iran. As the sun set and Israelis marked the start of the festival, air raid sirens continued to blare across towns and cities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 120 rockets had been fired into Israeli territory from Gaza, even in the early hours of the holy day. At the same time, Israel continued to retaliate with strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon.

The IDF's military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon have drawn heavy international scrutiny, particularly over incidents involving United Nations peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon. On Friday, Israeli troops fired on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) post, injuring two Sri Lankan peacekeepers. This incident came just one day after two Indonesian peacekeepers were hurt in a similar attack. The Israeli military, while acknowledging the hit, defended its actions, stating that soldiers had responded to "an immediate threat" near the UNIFIL position.

India "Concerned"

India has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in West Asia, particularly the clashes along the UN-recognised Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon.

"We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely," an MEA statement read.

The United Nations condemned the attack on peacekeepers as a violation of international law, and calls for accountability came swiftly from multiple world leaders. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the firing on UN positions as "intolerable," and US President Joe Biden called on Israel to cease operations targeting UN forces. European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, voiced their outrage, urging Israel to respect the sanctity of UN missions.

The Hezbollah Threat

Hezbollah on Friday warned Israeli civilians to stay clear of military sites located in residential neighbourhoods in the northern part of the country. The militant group accused the Israeli army of using civilian areas as shields for their military installations, especially in major cities like Haifa, Tiberias, and Acre.

Hezbollah has fired numerous rockets into Israel as part of a broader retaliation against Israel's military campaign in Gaza. These ongoing attacks have led to widespread devastation and loss of life, both in Lebanon and Israel.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which has simmered for decades, exploded into full-scale fighting after the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel. That surprise assault, which killed over 1,200 Israelis, was the deadliest in the country's history and plunged the region into a war that shows no signs of winding down.

Ceasefire Attempts

Diplomatic efforts to bring about a ceasefire have so far been unsuccessful. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose country has been bearing the brunt of Israeli airstrikes, has called for an immediate halt to the fighting and urged the United Nations Security Council to issue a resolution to this effect. Mikati stressed that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers should be stationed along the border, a proposal that Hezbollah has reportedly agreed to in principle.

The United States claims that it has been working tirelessly to broker a ceasefire. Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy for the region, stated that Washington is in "non-stop" discussions to bring an end to the fighting. Despite these diplomatic overtures, fighting has continued, with Israeli airstrikes pounding Hezbollah positions in southern and eastern Lebanon, and Hezbollah responding with rocket attacks.

