3 Israeli Soldiers Killed As Forces Step Up Ground Ops In Northern Gaza

The Israeli army has surrounded the northern city of Jabaliya since Sunday, as well as other nearby neighbourhoods.

3 Israeli Soldiers Killed As Forces Step Up Ground Ops In Northern Gaza
(Clockwise from top - Nathaniel Hershkowitz, Zvi Mathiahu Marentz, Uri Moshe Bornstein)
Delhi:

Three Israeli soldiers were killed on Wednesday in the northern Gaza Strip, even as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stepped up air and ground operations in Jabaliya.

The deceased soldiers were identified as 37-year-old Major Nathaniel Hershkowitz, 32-year-old Major Zvi Mattiyo Marantz and 32-year-old Major Uri Moshe Bornstein. Their funeral will be held at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on Friday.

The Israeli military amplified its offensive in Gaza's north, with troops encircling the key city of Jabaliya and some surrounding areas since Sunday with the goal to destroy the operational capabilities Hamas is trying to rebuild there.

Residents have been asked to evacuate, as the IDF aims to impose a total siege on Jabaliya until Hamas fighters surrender, according to news agency AFP. Further, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee urged residents of the northern towns of Beit Hanoun, Jabaliya, Beit Lahia and other neighbourhoods to evacuate to southern Gaza.

The military said it has killed at least "20 terrorists".

Gaza's civil defence agency said the north has been pounded with air strikes in recent days, with dozens killed. Meanwhile, Hamas has said its fighters are targeting Israeli soldiers and tanks.

As the exchange of fire continues, Gaza's health ministry issued an appeal to the international community to bring in fuel to enable hospitals to continue providing services.

Israel Hamas War, Israel Defence Force, Israel Soldiers Killed Gaza War
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
