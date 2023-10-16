Israel Kicks-Off Evacuation Plan For Residents Near Lebanese Border

Israel has declared war on Hamas after the group attacked Israel killing more than 1400 people

Israel has activated a plan to evacuate residents of 28 villages within 2 km (1 mile) of the Lebanese border, the military said on Monday following hostilities with Hezbollah in parallel to the spiralling war in Gaza.

One of the villages, Shtula, came under a Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday. Israeli media said a civilian was killed.

