Hamas Chose War By Refusing To Release Hostages: White House

The United States said Tuesday that Hamas had chosen war by refusing to release hostages, as Israel unleashed its most intense strikes since a ceasefire and vowed to continue fighting until all hostages are returned.

"Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war," National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

