Hamas Chose War By Refusing To Release Hostages: White House

The United States said Tuesday that Hamas had chosen war by refusing to release hostages, as Israel unleashed its most intense strikes since a ceasefire and vowed to continue fighting until all hostages are returned.

Washington:

"Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war," National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

