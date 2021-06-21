Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid To Visit UAE In First Official Visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's visit will be the first since normalization of ties with UAE (File)

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit the United Arab Emirates, in the first official ministerial visit since the two nations agreed to normalise ties, his office said Monday.

"Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will next week hold the first and historic official visit of an Israeli minister to the United Arab Emirates," a statement read.

Lapid will be hosted by Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan on his two-day visit from June 29-30, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)