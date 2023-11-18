Israel Continues Raid At Gaza Hospital, 24 Patients Die Over Lack Of Fuel

The Al Shifa Hospital has become the latest war zone as Israeli troops continue to push deep into Gaza in a bid to destroy Hamas.

The hospital, Gaza's largest, has run out of oxygen, fuel, and other basic supplies which has resulted in the deaths of three newborns and 24 other patients, according to the Palestine Health Ministry.

"Twenty-four patients in different departments have died over the last 48 hours as vital medical equipment has stopped functioning because of the power outage," said ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra.

Israeli troops carried out a third day of searches at the hospital today, which they claim is being used as a command centre by Hamas. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has released videos of Hamas tunnels that they claim were found in the hospital compound. The IDF has also claimed to have found the body of a hostage at Al Shifa.

A first consignment of fuel entered Gaza from Egypt after Israel agreed to a US request to allow limited deliveries to end a communications blackout that has halted aid convoys for two days.

After storming North Gaza, Israel has issued a fresh warning asking civilians in the South to relocate and avoid getting in the line of fire.

"We're asking people to relocate. I know it's not easy for many of them, but we don't want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire," Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the troops will advance wherever Hamas exists. "We are determined to advance our operation. It will happen wherever Hamas exists, including in the south of the strip," he said.

Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip following an October 7 rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and dragged 240 hostages into the enclave.