Israel Conducts Strike Targeting Islamic Jihad Member In Gaza

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it conducted an air strike targeting an alleged Islamic Jihad member in central Gaza, despite a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

For the past two weeks there has been a fragile truce between Hamas, an ally of Islamic Jihad, and Israel -- although the latter reserves the right to defend itself and its forces from attacks.

"A short while ago, the IDF (army) conducted a precise strike in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip targeting a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation who planned to carry out an imminent terrorist attack against IDF troops," the military said.

Inside the Hamas-run territory, the Al-Awda hospital confirmed it had received wounded for treatment after a strike in Nuseirat.

"The hospital has received four injured people following the Israeli occupation's targeting of a civilian car in the Al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza," the hospital said.

The military said it would continue operations in Gaza "to remove any immediate threat" to its troops.

