Mumbai Engineer Dies In Ship Attack Near Iraq, Daughter Recounts Final Call

An Indian marine engineer from Mumbai was killed after an attack on an oil tanker near Iraq, leaving his family devastated and demanding answers.

The victim, Deo Nandan Prasad Singh (56), was serving as an Additional Chief Engineer (Superintendent) on the oil tanker MT Safecy Vishnu when the vessel came under attack near Iraq's Basra region.

According to information available, the tanker was close to Khor Al Zubair Port near Basra when the incident took place on Wednesday amid rising tensions in the region. Singh reportedly sustained severe injuries during the attack and later died.

Originally from Bihar, Singh had moved to Mumbai in 2019 and lived with his family at Raheja Eternity Society in Kandivali East. He is survived by his wife Kumkum Singh, daughter Komal Singh, and a son who is currently pursuing a management course in the United States.

Speaking to NDTV, Singh's 21-year-old daughter Komal, a third-year student at Nagpur Medical College, recalled the last conversation with her father. She said the family had spoken to him on the evening of March 11, when he assured them that everything was fine.

"We spoke to dad in the evening and he said everything was alright. At around 2:36 am he called again and told us the ship was on fire. After that we kept calling him but he didn't pick up," she said.

Komal added that when the family contacted the shipping company, they were initially told to wait until morning. "They later said everyone had been rescued but that my father had inhaled a lot of seawater and could not be revived. When we reached the company office, they told us he was no more," she said.

She also alleged that the family did not receive any official communication regarding his death. "He had even resigned from the company, but he took this voyage to earn extra money because my college fees were pending. We want his remains brought back and we want an international-level investigation into the attack," she said.

Singh's wife Kumkum Singh (50) said the family only learned about the situation through media reports. "We spoke on the evening of March 11 and he said, 'Hum yahan theek hain.' That's all he used to say. I sent my husband alive; I want him back the same way. Neither the government nor the company informed us properly," she said, demanding compensation and justice for her children.

Their son, 27, who is pursuing a management course in the United States and was recently in Japan for a project, is currently returning to India after learning about the tragedy.

Authorities and maritime agencies have been informed about the incident, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the attack on the tanker. Meanwhile, the family continues to wait for the repatriation of Singh's mortal remains and clarity on what led to the fatal incident.