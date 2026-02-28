Iran Hit, Then Chain Reaction Across Gulf Capitals: Middle East's New Reality

The day began with sound before clarity -- sharp detonations reported across multiple capitals almost simultaneously. In Tehran, air defence systems were activated as Israeli aircraft struck Iranian military sites. In Doha, residents reported blasts echoing across the city skyline. In Abu Dhabi, witnesses described loud explosions near areas hosting foreign military personnel. In Manama, repeated detonations were heard after a missile strike targeted a facility connected to the United States Navy's Fifth Fleet. In Riyadh, journalists also reported hearing explosions.

Within hours, a joint United States-Israel military operation against Iran was followed by retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iranian forces and allied groups across the Gulf region.

The scale and geographic spread of events now mark one of the most serious escalations in the Middle East in years involving state actors, proxy forces, and a network of military bases.

What Is Happening, Why It Matters

Iran: Target Of Coordinated US-Israeli Strikes

Israel confirmed that it had launched strikes against dozens of Iranian military targets in coordination with the United States. The Israeli military described the operation, named "Roaring Lion", as a coordinated campaign intended to degrade Iran's military capabilities and remove what it described as "existential threats" to Israel over time.

According to Israeli statements, the strikes targeted multiple Iranian military sites, including locations in western Iran.

Planning had taken place over months between Israeli and American forces. The operation involved joint coordination between the Israel Defense Forces 9IDF) and the US military.

Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem after Israel detected missile barrages launched from Iran in retaliation. Iran's Revolutionary Guards later said they had launched waves of missile and drone attacks toward Israel.

US President Donald Trump publicly framed the military campaign in political terms that went beyond previous American objectives toward Iran. In a video address directed at the Iranian population, Trump suggested the goal extended to regime change - a notable shift from his earlier stated aim of forcing a nuclear agreement.

He said Iranian missiles would be "obliterated" and that the United States would "annihilate" the Iranian navy. He also called on Iranians to take control of their government after the conflict, describing it as a historic opportunity.

The remarks coincided with a statement from Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran's former shah, who urged Iranians to prepare for mass protests at a moment he would later signal.

Trump had previously criticised American attempts at regime change in the Middle East, including interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Qatar: Attacks Repelled Near Major US Base

Qatar's defence ministry said it had repelled a number of attacks targeting its territory. Explosions were reported across Doha.

The country hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East and the forward headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM). The base houses around 10,000 troops and directs American military operations across a vast area stretching from Egypt to Central Asia.

Because of this strategic role, Qatar is considered a high-value target in any confrontation involving Iran and the United States.

The reported interceptions suggest air defence systems were activated to counter incoming threats, though authorities have not released full operational details.

Bahrain: Missile Strike On US Fifth Fleet Facility

Bahrain confirmed that a facility connected to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters had been hit in a missile attack.

Officials said the fleet's service centre was targeted and promised further details. In the capital Manama, multiple loud explosions were reported, including additional blasts after the initial strike.

The Fifth Fleet oversees American naval operations across:

The Persian Gulf

The Red Sea

The Arabian Sea

Parts of the Indian Ocean

United Arab Emirates: Blasts In Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Residents in Abu Dhabi reported hearing loud explosions after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The UAE government announced that it had temporarily and partially closed its airspace as a precautionary measure.

Abu Dhabi hosts Al Dhafra Air Base, a major US Air Force hub used for regional reconnaissance and operations, including previous missions against the Islamic State group. The presence of American personnel makes the UAE another potential retaliatory target for Iran or allied groups.

Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, although not a formal base, is also the largest US Navy port of call in the region and regularly hosts aircraft carriers and warships.

Videos circulating on social media show long traffic jams in Dubai.

Saudi Arabia: Explosions Reported In Riyadh

Loud explosions were reported in Riyadh, though Saudi authorities have not yet released detailed information.

The United States maintains military personnel in Saudi Arabia, operating in coordination with the Saudi government to provide air and missile defence.

Many American troops are stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base, south of Riyadh, where Patriot missile batteries and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems are deployed.

These systems are specifically designed to intercept ballistic missiles - a capability that may have been activated during the reported incidents.

Kuwait: Airspace Closure

Kuwait announced it had closed its airspace because of the regional conflict.

The country hosts several US military installations, including:

Camp Arifjan - headquarters of US Army Central

Ali Al Salem Air Base - near the Iraqi border

Camp Buehring - staging area for deployments into Iraq and Syria

Iraq: Bombing Of Base Housing Pro-Iran Group

A bombing struck the Jurf al-Sakher base in southern Iraq, which belongs to the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) but largely hosts the pro-Iran group Kataeb Hezbollah.

Iraqi security officials and the PMF confirmed that the attack targeted the 47th brigade of Kataeb Hezbollah, a group largely believed to be funded and traiend by the Iranian IRGC.

The PMF is a network of militias integrated into Iraq's security structure but includes factions aligned with Iran. Such groups have historically targeted US forces and could play a central role in escalation.

The United States also maintains troops in Iraq at:

Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province

Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan region

Iran previously launched missiles at Ain al-Asad in 2020 after the US killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Israel: Incoming Iranian Missiles

Israel reported identifying multiple missile barrages launched from Iran.

Emergency services said there were no confirmed direct impacts before late morning local time, though some civilians were treated for injuries sustained while moving to shelters and for anxiety.

The Israeli air force continued strikes against Iranian targets during the same period.

Jordan: Ballistic Missiles Shot Down

The Jordan armed forces shot down two ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom.

Jordan hosts Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base, which supports US Air Forces Central operations across the Levant.

