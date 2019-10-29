ISIS Founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Top Replacement Killed By US Troops: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State's slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."
"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.
Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019
Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.
................................ Advertisement ................................
................................ Advertisement ................................
................................ Advertisement ................................