Trending

 Share
EMAIL
PRINT

ISIS Founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Top Replacement Killed By US Troops: Donald Trump

Breaking News: ISIS Founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Top Replacement Killed By US Troops: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State's slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bhai DoojLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusHousefull 4Sopore

................................ Advertisement ................................