ISIS Claims Vienna Attack That Killed Four: Propaganda Arm Amaq

Four were killed in a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna

The ISIS group claimed responsibility Tuesday for a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna the day before, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channels.

The statement identified "a soldier of the caliphate" as being responsible for the assault on Monday night in the Austrian capital that left four people dead.

In a separate statement, accompanied by a photograph of the armed assailant, ISIS propaganda arm Amaq cited "a gun attack yesterday (Monday) by an ISIS fighter in the city of Vienna".