ISIS Claims Responsibility For Blast In Afghan Capital Kabul The blast comes a week after ISIS had claimed an attack on a training facility of the same Afghanistan's national intelligence agency.

Afghan security forces keep watch at a check point close to the compound of the agency. (Reuters) CAIRO: ISIS claimed



The blast, close to the entrance of the security agency compound, killed at least three people and wounded one, Afghan government officials said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for an explosion on Monday carried by a suicide bomber near a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, the group said on its Amaq news agency.The blast, close to the entrance of the security agency compound, killed at least three people and wounded one, Afghan government officials said.