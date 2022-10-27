ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack On Iran Mosque

At least 20 killed in a terror attack at a Shiite Muslim shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack Wednesday on a Shiite Muslim shrine in southern Iran that state media said killed more than a dozen people.

An IS fighter opened fire on worshippers at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz, "killing at least 20 Shiites and wounded dozens of others", the radical Sunni Muslim jihadist group said in a statement via Telegram channels.

