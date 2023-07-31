ISIS Behind Suicide Blast That Killed 46 At Pak Political Meet, Say Cops

At least 46 people were killed and over 100 injured in the suicide blast in Pakistan (File)

Police in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said on Monday that an initial probe has suggested that the banned terrorist group ISIS is behind the suicide attack on a political convention of a hardline party that killed at least 46 people and injured over 100.

The attack took place on Sunday when more than 400 members of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party had gathered for a meeting under a canopy in the town of Khar, which borders Afghanistan.

"We are still investigating and gathering information on the Bajaur blast. The Initial probe shows that banned outfit Daesh (ISIS) was involved," Geo News quoted police officials as saying.

At least 46 people were killed and over 100 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at the rally in the former tribal area, the report said.

A total of 38 dead bodies have been handed over to relatives while eight unidentified bodies are still lying in the hospital, police said.

The police said they were gathering details of the suicide bomber, while the bomb disposal squad team was collecting evidence from the site.

District Police Officer Nazir Khan said three suspects have been taken into custody.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan said 10 kg of explosives set off by a suicide bomber were used in the blast. He said the bomber was among the attendees seated in the front rows of the convention.

Local police said the attacker detonated explosives near the convention's stage.

According to police and witnesses, the blast occurred as soon as JUI-F District Amir Maulana Abdul Rasheed reached the stage.

The victims included JUI-F Tehsil Khar Maulana Ziaullah Jan, Navagai Tehsil General Secretary Maulana Hameedullah, District Information Secretary Mujahid Khan and dozens of party workers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker health minister Riaz Anwar said on Sunday night that 44 people lost their lives while more than 100 were injured in the attack.

An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and adjoining areas where most of the injured were taken. The critically injured have been transported from Bajaur to hospitals in the provincial capital Peshawar by military helicopters.

Bajaur District Health Officer Dr Faisal Kamal said more than 150 injured people had been brought to the Bajaur District Headquarters Hospital.

"Over 35 people have been referred to the Timargarh hospital while 15 critically injured persons have been sent to Peshawar via a Pakistan Army helicopter," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Rescuers have warned the death count may rise further, as 15 people are in critical condition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast and vowed that those responsible will be identified and punished.

"The Pakistani nation, law enforcement agencies and our protectors will never allow such cowardly tactics of the enemy to succeed," he tweeted.

He has ordered an investigation into the incident and instructed that the critically injured persons be transferred to other hospitals on a helicopter.

