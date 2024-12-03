Advertisement

Is Disney Channel Shutting Down In US? Debunking The Latest Rumours

Disney has not made any official announcements about discontinuing the channel in the US.

Read Time: 2 mins
Disney has discontinued channels in several countries

A new rumour has sparked concern online, suggesting that the Disney Channel may be shutting down in the United States. However, Disney has not made any official announcements about discontinuing the channel in the US.

While the Disney Channel remains active in North America, the company has already closed its channels in various regions, including Australia, Southeast Asia, Italy, the UK, South Korea, and others. Disney XD has been discontinued in even more locations as Disney shifts its focus toward Disney+.

In France, Disney XD has already been phased out, and both Disney Junior and the Disney Channel are scheduled to shut down on January 1, 2025. Similarly, in Spain, the Disney Channel will cease operations on January 7, 2025.

Despite the rumours circulating on social media, one user on X (formerly Twitter) has dismissed the claims of a US shutdown as false.

The growing popularity of Disney+ has fueled speculation about the future of traditional Disney channels, but Disney has clarified that all content previously aired on the Disney Channel will remain accessible on Disney+. This shift allows viewers greater flexibility with on-demand access while marking the end of an era for linear television. For now, Disney Channel in the United States is not slated for closure, and the rumours appear to stem from confusion about its shutdowns in other countries.
 

