"Irregularities" In Andrew Tate's Human Trafficking Charges: Romanian Court

A Romanian court on Tuesday found "irregularities" in the indictment of controversial influencer Andrew Tate on human trafficking and rape charges which could derail the case.

The US-born Briton and his brother Tristan, who say they are innocent, are accused of having formed an organised criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and in Britain.

Prosecutors allege that 37-year-old Tate, his brother, 36, and two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims.

A trial date has not yet been set.

After hearing an appeal by the defendants, the Bucharest appeals court ordered prosecutors "to rectify the irregularities of the indictment and to specify, within five days, whether it maintains the decision to send the defendants to trial".

The court also ordered the "exclusion of the statements" given by two witnesses as well as those given by Tate and his brother as witnesses in earlier hearings, according to the ruling seen by AFP.

Tate's lawyer Eugen Vidineac said in a statement hailed "a monumental victory for our clients".

"The court's decision to exclude key evidence and demand rectification of the indictment demonstrates the lack of substantiated claims against them. Justice is being served, and this is a critical step toward clearing their names," he said.

In a separate case, a Romanian court in August placed Andrew Tate under house arrest, and his brother Tristan under judicial control over a new investigation involving minors.

Prosecutors are investigating "crimes of forming an organised criminal group, trafficking in minors", "sexual relations with a minor" and "money laundering".

The Tates also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion.

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world's best-known influencers.

