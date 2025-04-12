Andrew Tate Told Victim He Was "Debating To Rape" Her: Report

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, accused of rape, coercive control and assault and battery, alleged told one of his victims that he was "debating whether to rape you or not". He later went on to strangle her and force himself upon her, as per one of the four women who have sued Tate, The Guardian reported.

Denying the allegations, Andrew Tate claims that they are a "pack of lies" and "gross fabrications". These women either worked for Tate or were in a relationship with him between 2013 and 2015.

Andrew Tata claims that the relationships were consensual, with no involvement of violence or coercive control.

According to his lawyers, the claims for personal injury are barred since they are subject to a three-year limitation period.

Allegations Against Andrew Tate

A preliminary hearing is all set to take place on April 15 over claims filed by the four women at the high court. Among the victims, three had earlier reported this to the Hertfordshire police in 2019. However, Crown Prosecution Service did not bring any criminal charges against him.

Two of them used to work for a webcam business by Andrew Tate in 2015, while the others had affairs with the self-proclaimed misogynistic influencer in 2013 and 2014.

'Rape you or not'

One of the victims, who was in a relationship with Andrew Tate in 2013, claims that he raped her at his flat post a training session before his kickboxing fight. This happened even after the woman told him that she did not want to have sexual intercourse.

"I'm just debating whether to rape you or not," Andrew Tate is believed to have told the victim.

At first, the woman "did not believe" what Andrew Tate allegedly told her and even asked whether he was joking.

However, Andrew Tate's "face turned angry", and then he went on to put his one hand around her neck and removed her undergarments with the other, the lawsuit claims.

Despite her saying "no" to him, it has been claimed that Andrew Tate told her to "shut the f*** up" and when she remained silent, he said she was a "good girl".

On his behalf, Andrew Tate claimed that it was consensual as the woman met him "on a number of occasions" after the incident. It has been alleged that the two of them got physical "several times," adding that this was not the "behaviour of someone in fear."

Andrew Tate is also thought to have strangled another victim so often that spots were developed around her eyes from burst capillaries.

The fourth woman alleged that she got physical with her and strangled her to the point where she lost consciousness. The victim met him at Yates nightclub in Luton.

Andrew Tate allegedly told her that "I own you" and even threatened to kill her, as per the lawsuit.

The accused faces investigation in three countries. In Romania, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been accused of human trafficking and money laundering, among other charges.

Both of them are believed to be staying in Dubai at present.