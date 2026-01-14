After Trump Threat, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say They Are Battle-Ready

Iran's stockpile of missiles has increased since a 12-day war with Israel last year, Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Commander Majid Mousavi said on Wednesday, according to state media, following US President Donald Trump's threats of intervention amid anti-government protests in Iran.

"We are at the peak of our readiness," Mousavi was quoted as saying by state media, adding that wartime damages had been repaired and output in various areas by the guards' aerospace forces was higher than before June 2025.

