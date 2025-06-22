Advertisement

Won't Allow Nuclear Development To Stop: Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation

It also said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law, without clarifying the extent of the damage from the U.S. strikes that President Donald Trump announced earlier.

Cairo:

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Sunday it would not allow the development of its "national industry" - an apparent reference to the country's nuclear development - to be stopped.

It also said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law, without clarifying the extent of the damage from the US strikes that President Donald Trump announced earlier.

