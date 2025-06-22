Won't Allow Nuclear Development To Stop: Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation

- Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation will not halt its national nuclear development
- Iran claims attacks on its nuclear facilities breach international law
- The extent of damage from the US strikes remains unclear according to Iran's statement
Cairo:
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Sunday it would not allow the development of its "national industry" - an apparent reference to the country's nuclear development - to be stopped.
It also said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law, without clarifying the extent of the damage from the US strikes that President Donald Trump announced earlier.
