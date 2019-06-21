Iranian TV Shows Purported Retrieved Sections Of Downed US Drone

The programme claimed that the debris was proof that the U.S. drone had been over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down by the Guards.

LONDON: 

Iranian state television on Friday showed what it said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone downed by Iran.

Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, said on the programme that the debris was proof that the U.S. drone had been over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down by the Guards.

Hajizadeh said he would say more about the debris later.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

