Iranian TV Shows Purported Retrieved Sections Of Downed US Drone

Iranian state television on Friday showed what it said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone downed by Iran.
Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, said on the programme that the debris was proof that the U.S. drone had been over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down by the Guards.
Hajizadeh said he would say more about the debris later.
