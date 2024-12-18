Iranian Lawmakers Seek To Impose Stricter Hijab Penalties: Report

Iranian lawmakers have asked to amend a bill that would impose tougher penalties on women who refuse to wear the mandatory hijab, local media reported on Wednesday.

The bill, already approved in parliament but not yet submitted to the government for final confirmation, has stirred a heated debate in Iran more than two years since nationwide protests erupted in part over the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

Shahram Dabiri, Iran's vice president for parliamentary affairs, has requested to hold off on sending the bill for approval, according to news agency ISNA.

"We requested that the law of chastity and hijab not be referred to the government," Shahram Dabiri was quoted by ISNA as saying, adding that "the parliament speaker requested an amendment to the bill."

Shahram Dabiri did not specify the nature of the amendment or provide a timeline for the process.

Lawmakers in September 2023 had approved the bill, officially the "Law on Supporting the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab".

It has since won the approval of the Guardian Council, a body empowered to vet legislation.

The bill was initially meant to be referred to President Masoud Pezeshkian in December.

Pezeshkian, who could sign it into law, has expressed "reservations" about the text, citing numerous "ambiguities".

The 74-article bill tightens restrictions over women's public attire and threatens action against businesses who fail to enforce the dress code, according to the text carried by local media.

It also imposes hefty penalities of up to 10 years in prison or fines equivalent to more than $6,000 for promoting "nudity" or "indecency".

Since the early years of the republic following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran have been required by law to cover their head and neck.

In late 2022, a wave of protests erupted following the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurd Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.

The months-long unrest saw hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, killed. Thousands of demonstrators were arrested.

