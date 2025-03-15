How Iran Is Using Drones, Apps To Catch Women Without Hijabs

Iran has significantly escalated its efforts to enforce mandatory hijab laws on women, leveraging cutting-edge technology to monitor and punish those who defy the strict dress code. A recent United Nations report sheds light on the alarming extent of Iran's reliance on technology to surveil and control women's behavior.

At the heart of this crackdown is the "Nazer" mobile application, a government-backed tool that empowers citizens and law enforcement to report women for alleged violations of the hijab law. This app enables users to upload crucial information, including license plate numbers, locations, and times, which is then used to "flag" vehicles online and alert the authorities.

The report reveals that the app also triggers a text message to the registered owner of the vehicle, warning them of the violation and threatening to impound their vehicle if they ignore the warnings. This intrusive surveillance mechanism has been expanded to target women in ambulances, taxis, and public transport, further eroding their freedom and autonomy.

In addition to the "Nazer" app, Iranian authorities have deployed aerial drones in Tehran and southern Iran to monitor public spaces and enforce hijab compliance. Facial recognition software has also been installed at the entrance gate of Amirkabir University in Tehran to surveil women students and ensure their adherence to the strict dress code.

The UN report condemns Iran's systemic human rights violations and crimes against humanity, particularly its repression of dissent and targeting of women and girls. The report highlights the devastating impact of Iran's mandatory hijab law, which has led to widespread protests and resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Iran's draft law, "Hijab and Chastity," poses a severe threat to women and girls in the country. If enacted, the law would impose harsh penalties, including up to 10 years in prison and fines equivalent to $12,000, for non-compliance. The law would also grant enhanced enforcement powers to Iran's security apparatus, increasing the use of technology and surveillance to monitor and control women's behavior. It was suspended in December 2024, after an internal debate.

The UN report serves as a stark reminder of the Iranian government's relentless efforts to suppress women's rights and freedoms. The international community must continue to condemn Iran's human rights abuses and support the brave women and girls who are fighting for their freedom and autonomy.

