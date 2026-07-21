'Iran Would Pay Many Times Over': Trump's Big Warning After US Troop Deaths

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday that it would pay "many times over" for every American soldier killed, while Tehran's Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, threatened to broaden the war with a blockade of Saudi ports.

Following the deaths of at least three US soldiers in the past several days, the United States launched a new round of strikes against Iran late Monday, the tenth consecutive night of attacks.

Hours later, the Iranian army said it had targeted US assets in Kuwait, after the Revolutionary Guards earlier claimed to have struck sites in Jordan, Bahrain, and Syria.

Jordan's army said its air defences had downed three Iranian missiles targeting the kingdom, with no injuries or damage reported.

Trump issued his latest warning to Tehran in a post on Truth Social after the confirmed deaths of three more US soldiers brought the total number of American fatalities in the war to 17.

With the breakdown of the US-Iran ceasefire, nearly 100 US servicemembers have been wounded since July 7, the Pentagon said on Monday, most with minor concussions.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump said. "This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military."

US Central Command said American forces launched a new round of strikes on Iran on Monday "designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

As Trump ramped up his threats, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the conflict with the United States has entered a new phase.

"The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war," Pezeshkian said.

Red Sea Threat

Tehran's Yemeni allies, the Houthi rebels, meanwhile threatened a major broadening of the war, announcing they would blockade Saudi ports.

Such a move by the Houthis would put at risk Riyadh's ability to bypass the flashpoint Strait of Hormuz for some of its oil exports and have major repercussions on the global economy.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis traded fire last week for the first time in years, threatening a 2022 truce, but the rebels have largely remained on the sidelines since Israel and the United States attacked Iran in late February.

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the threat from what it called the "terrorist Houthi militia" and said it "continues to support the brotherly Yemeni people and their legitimate government."

The Middle East war resumed after an April ceasefire and a June framework deal collapsed.

Tehran reimposed its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Washington hit back by again blockading Iran's ports.

Oil prices surged briefly to a one-month high Monday as the foes battle to control the strait, through which a fifth of world oil travelled in peacetime.

Although far below its prewar totals, Saudi Arabia has been able to continue exporting millions of barrels of oil a day despite the Hormuz blockade via its Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Oil markets have for months feared that the Houthis would return to attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as they did during the Gaza war, potentially cutting off yet more crude from global markets.

The Houthis, who have been at war with Riyadh for over a decade, have not said how they will enforce their blockade.

Diplomatic Exchanges

In the Strait of Hormuz, meanwhile, sailors abandoned a vessel set on fire in an attack, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency.

The Revolutionary Guards had earlier said two oil tankers trying to transit the strait "exploded and were brought to a halt."

UKMTO later reported another vessel struck near the strait off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, with the crew reported safe.

And early Tuesday, UKMTO reported yet another tanker had been struck off the coast of Oman by an "unknown projectile."

Despite the latest fighting, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said diplomatic exchanges with Washington via mediators were ongoing.

"Ideas have been conveyed to us by certain mediators," Baqaei said.

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni was set to travel to mediator Pakistan's capital on Monday, a Pakistani interior ministry source told AFP, without confirming the reason.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)