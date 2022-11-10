Iran Water Polo Team Refuses To Sing National Anthem, Seen As Support For Protests

Amid nationwide protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a video has been shared widely on the Internet that shows the men's water polo team from Iran refusing to sing their national anthem at the Asian Water Polo Championships 2022.

Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being detained by the Islamic Republic's morality police for not wearing her hijab properly and violating the country's strict dress code for women. The incident sparked a massive outrage in Iran where scores of people have taken to the streets protesting Ms Amini's death.

The men's polo team played against India at the Asian championship opening match held in Thailand on Tuesday. In the clip uploaded on Twitter, it is seen that as Iran's national anthem is played, the players stand still but do not sing the anthem. Iran defeated India by 19-4 in the game.

Every member of Iran's national water polo team, now in international competition, refused to sing the Islamic Republic's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/GxhjSynKnq — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 8, 2022

Since the death of Ms Amini, many from across the world have shown solidarity with the anti-hijab protestors. People, in the Islamic republic, have been taking out demonstrations burning their headscarves, chopping off their hair, and chanting "zan, zendegi, azadi" or "woman, life, freedom".

The uproar has continued for over a month now despite security forces cracking down on protestors. According to the United Nations, at least 14,000 people have been arrested in Iran over the last six weeks in the protests.

More than 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran Province for their involvement in the anti-government demonstrations. While the security forces struggle to contain the uprising, Iran's judiciary recently said that its courts will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes during the ongoing protests.

Universities in the Islamic Republic have been also witnessing protests by students where they clashed with security forces on several occasions. Recently, young Iranians started filming themselves while knocking the turbans off the heads of clerics in the country before running away amid the protests.