Video: Iranians Knock Turbans Off Clerics' Head As Part Of Anti-Hijab Protests

Since the protests started, nearly 300 people have been killed.

As protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini continue in Iran, young Iranians are now filming themselves knocking the turbans off the heads of clerics. Several videos are being widely shared on social media in which schoolgirls and boys are seen knocking clerics' turbans and running away as part of the ongoing anti-hijab protests.

In one viral clip, a young girl can be seen running up behind a cleric walking down a nearly empty street and knocking his turban off. While the girl did not stop to look back and continued running, the cleric was seen stooping to pick up his turban.

"Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into an act of protest after regime killed hundreds of innocent protesters," the caption of the video read.

These days I've been receiving many videos from inside Iran where schoolgirls & boys knock turbans off clerics as part of anti regime protests.

Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into an act of protest after regime killed hundreds of innocent protesters. #MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/Qbco0AeClh — د. نور العراقيه #IRAQ (@noriraq41) November 3, 2022

In another clip, a cleric was seen picking up his turban from the middle of the road. "Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into a daily routine for Iranian teenagers," the post's caption read.

AlinejadMasih: One of the girl says; in Iran mullahs behead and execute us if we say NO to forced hijab or forced Islam, we just knock their turbans to show our anger.



Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into a daily routine for Iranian teenagers… pic.twitter.com/i15caqmH5w — Mahsa2022 (@Mahsa20220919) November 2, 2022

Citing Daily Telegraph, the Stuff reported that fear of being "accosted in public has forced some clerics to avoid wearing their turbans and cloaks in the public".

Meanwhile, this unique display of contempt for the country's religious establishment comes as international concern grew over Iran's response to the demonstrations. Hundreds of people have been reportedly killed by Iranian security forces during the protests which began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police after being arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

However, despite authorities warning protesters they should leave the streets, demonstrations have shown no sign of abating. Social media images have shown schoolgirls tearing up pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the late founder of the 1979 Islamic revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and burning their veils.

Students in several universities in Tehran and other Iranian cities have also been protesting for weeks since Ms Amini's death. They have been chanting anti-regime slogans for which they have been reportedly killed in violent protests which have rocked the core of the Islamic rule in Iran.