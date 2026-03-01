US To Send 3,000 Troops From Elite Army Brigade To Middle East: Report

The United States is planning to send some 3,000 soldiers from the elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East to support operations against Iran, US media reported Tuesday.

They would join thousands of Marines due to arrive in the Middle East by Friday, the latest deadline set by President Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Wall Street Journal.

No decision has been made to put troops on the ground, the Journal reported, citing two US officials who said a written order on the deployment was expected in coming hours.

However, the deployments mean units of the most battle-ready US ground troops will soon be in the region.

The 82nd Airborne Division can deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours and specializes in "forcible entry parachute assaults" that clear the way for follow-on military action, according to its website.

The New York Times was the first to report on Monday that senior military officials were weighing a possible deployment of a combat brigade from the 82nd Airborne and some of its planning and logistics staff to the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran.

Those soldiers or members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit already en route "could be used to seize Kharg Island," Iran's oil export hub, the Times said.

"The movement of the 82nd opens the door for President Trump to try to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, seize Iran's strategic islands or coastline or launch a mission to capture the regime's highly enriched uranium should he choose to do so," the Journal reported.

Trump is pressing on with military operations against Iran even as he examines "newfound" diplomatic options, the White House said Tuesday, after the US president announced talks with Tehran and Pakistan emerged as a possible mediator.

Trump said Tuesday that negotiations with Iran to end the Middle East war were underway "right now," adding Tehran wants to make a deal "so badly."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)