From Iran To Lebanon: How Middle East War Is Uprooting Millions

Families are fleeing across borders, others are returning to countries they once left behind, and thousands more are on the move within their own nations. As Iran's conflict with the United States and Israel intensifies, civilians across the region are paying a heavy price.

Iran has retaliated against attacks by the US and Israel using all means at its disposal, from missiles to bombs. Some Iranians have fled to other countries, while nationals of other countries have returned home. Many have been displaced within their own borders as the war continues.

Crossing Into Neighbouring Countries

More than 51,500 Iranians have crossed into Turkiye between 28 February and 26 March, according to the UN Refugee Agency. In the same period, over 24,500 Lebanese have crossed into Syria.

Return To Home Countries

The crisis has also pushed people to return to their countries of origin. Since 28 February, 1.65 lakh Syrians living abroad have returned to their country, and 41,900 Afghan nationals have come back.

Internal Displacement

Internal displacement has increased in several countries since the early days of the war. Lebanon has recorded 10.49 lakh newly displaced people as of 16 March. Afghanistan has added 1.15 lakh newly displaced people within its borders. Pakistan, too, has documented newly displaced individuals. Notably, the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict has also intensified in recent days.

Civilian Fatalities From Cross-Border Attacks

Countries across the Middle East continue to report deaths from the ongoing war, with the impact now visible in areas far from the main conflict zones. As of 26 March, 2:30 pm, attacks linked to Israel and the United States have resulted in 1,094 deaths in Iran, 1,937 in Lebanon, 89 in Iraq and four in Syria.

Iranian strikes have caused deaths in several countries, including 19 in Israel, 16 in Qatar, 11 in the UAE, six in Kuwait, four each in Cyprus and Palestine, three each in Bahrain and Oman, and two in Saudi Arabia. The United States military has also reported 13 deaths from Iran-linked attacks.

The reasons behind the movement of people vary. Some families are leaving border areas due to insecurity, while others are returning to their home countries as living conditions have changed. Many are relocating within their own countries after losing access to housing, services or a steady income. These shifts, along with the rise in casualties, show how the Iran-US-Israel conflict is shaping daily life for people across the region, even in areas away from the main conflict zones.