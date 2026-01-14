Iran Says Its Enriched Uranium Would Not Be Transferred "Anywhere"

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday said the country's stockpile of enriched uranium would not be transferred "anywhere", denying an earlier claim by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic republic had agreed to hand it over.

"Iran's enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform earlier Friday that "The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear 'Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers," referring to nuclear material buried by US strikes last year.

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