No Attacks On Neighbours? Iran President Says "Enemy's Misconceptions"

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to backtrack from his conciliatory remark towards his Gulf neighbours. A day after apologising for Iran's attacks on its neighbours, he asserted strongly that Tehran will respond to any attack by its neighbours.

"The enemy has had misconceptions about my words," he said in a video statement on Sunday. "When we are attacked, we have no choice but to respond. The more pressure they impose on us, the stronger our response will naturally be. Our Iran, our country, will not bow easily in the face of bullying, oppression or aggression - and it never has," he added.

His remark came as explosions continued in Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, and other countries in the Middle East. A major residential tower caught fire in Dubai's popular Marina area from debris from an intercepted projectile.

An explosion erupts following strikes near Mehrabad Airport in Tehran

The continued attacks were seen as Iran's U-turn after what was ostensibly seen as the president's assurance and a big step towards ensuring peace in the Middle East.

"I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran," he said, striking what appeared to be a conciliatory tone.

Video: Apocalyptic Inferno Lights Up Iranian Capital As Massive Fire Rages

He also assured that Iran's interim leadership council has agreed to stop the attacks on neighbouring countries unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.

The assurance, however, did not stand long enough to allow peace to set in.

A plume of smoke rises over buildings in Doha

By last evening, Tehran emerged firm in its plans. Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who is a member of the interim leadership council alongside Pezeshkian, claimed there is evidence of some sites in neighbouring countries being "at the disposal of the enemy". "Heavy attacks on these targets will continue," he warned.

The threat followed a warning by US President Donald Trump that Iran would be "hit very hard" and that "more areas and groups of people" would become targets.

Pezeshkian also dismissed Trump's call for Iran's "unconditional surrender" as "a dream that they should take to their grave." "At some point, I don't think there will be anybody left to say, 'We surrender,'" the US president hit back today.

Black smoke rises from a port in the gulf emirate of Fujairah

The exchange of words continued through media remarks and social media as Iran launched fresh waves of missile and drone attacks on its Gulf neighbours hosting US forces yesterday. In response, the US and Israel pounded Tehran and set an airport on fire.

Air raid sirens went off in Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE as Iran demonstrated its air attack capability.

A massive explosion was reported from Tehran late last night as a fireball and smoke were seen covering the Tehran sky.

This morning, Iran struck fuel tanks at Kuwait's airport and damaged a desalination plant in Bahrain. Explosions were reported from Baghdad in Iraq.