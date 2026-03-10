Video: Passengers At Dubai Airport Sent To Shelter Amid Iran Missile Threat

Air raid sirens shrieked briefly around Dubai airport Tuesday morning and passengers and staff directed to bomb shelters after UAE air defences warned of incoming missiles and drones fired by Iran. A video shot by a passenger showed people walking towards the shelters and also showed dozens of empty check-in counters, suggesting airline staff were also cleared.

Data from flight tracking websites showed arrivals in a holding pattern near the cities of Fujairah and Al-Ain.

Airport operations resumed about 30 minutes later.

Sirens also sounded at the Bahrain airport.

On Monday the Associated Press said Saudi Arabian and Kuwaiti forces confirmed destroying eight drones, including two directed at oil fields in the former's eastern region, where Iranian drones targeted the Ras Tanura refinery last week.

Flight ops at Dubai airport were also temporarily suspended on Saturday after a drone crashed near one of the airport's terminals during an aerial interception linked to ongoing attacks attributed to Iran.

The moment was captured in a video filmed by a witness, showing a large plume of smoke rising close to the airport complex after the object fell from the sky. The footage showed a drone approaching the airport area, descending rapidly before crashing near what seemed to be Concourse A, followed by a loud explosion and a thick cloud of smoke billowing into the air.

Witnesses reported hearing a powerful blast shortly after the drone was intercepted.

The video circulating online shows smoke spreading across the area near the terminal entrance as airport activity abruptly halted. "Ya Allah! Straight to the airport!" the person filming the video was heard saying. "Oh my God, straight to the aircraft."

UAE has said 221 ballistic missiles have been detected since the war began, with the number of drones surpassing 1,300. Apart from the airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, civilian areas like Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab have been hit too.