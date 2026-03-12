Hezbollah Says Targeted Israel With "Dozens Of Rockets" In New Operation

Lebanon's Iran-backed group Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had launched rockets and advanced missiles at northern Israel as part of a new operation against its foe, as Israel carried out fresh strikes on south Beirut.

Hezbollah in a statement said that "in response to the criminal aggression against dozens of Lebanese cities and towns and Beirut's southern suburbs", its fighters targeted sites in northern Israel "with dozens of rockets" as part of a new operation announced a short time earlier.

In subsequent statements, the group said its fighters also targeted other locations in northern Israel as part of the operation, including the headquarters of the Israeli military's northern command near Safed and two bases in Haifa "with volleys of advanced missiles".

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that "we will respond to them", referring to the Hezbollah operation announcement, and vowed a severe response.

