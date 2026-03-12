US To Release 172 Million Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve To Cut Prices

The United States Department of Energy said Wednesday it will release 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve "beginning next week," as the Middle East war disrupted oil prices.

The release would "take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates," the agency said in a post to X.

The post also accused Iran of manipulating and threatening "the energy security of America and its allies."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)