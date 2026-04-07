"Don't Care About Critics": Trump On Expletive-Laded Post Against Iran

US President Donald Trump brushed off criticism of his expletive-laden references to causing destruction in Iran if they failed to make a deal to end the war.

"I don't care about critics," Trump said Monday to a question on his reference to Iranians as "crazy bastards" "I haven't heard that," the US President said to critics calling for his mental health to be examined, should the war continue.

"But if that's the case, you have to have more people like me. Because our country was being ripped off on trade, on everything, for many years until I came along. So, that's the case, you're gonna have to have more people (like me)," he said.

Critics slammed Trump's profanity-laden post on Truth Social on Easter Sunday, describing it as "disgusting", while others called on his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which has a provision for removal of the President after declaring that he is unable to perform his duties.

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