Palestine Envoy On How Gaza Became A Silent Casualty In Iran War

Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, has slammed the US-announced ceasefire in Iran, calling it a "facade" and claiming the conflict is being prolonged for political reasons. Talking to NDTV, the Palestinian envoy also warned that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and civilian suffering in Iran risk being eclipsed by fast-moving military escalation.

He said the ceasefire announced by the American side appeared deeply uncertain from the outset, especially after conflicting signals over whether Lebanon was included, claiming that Israel has no intention of pursuing a genuine truce. The envoy also underscored that Gaza became a casualty in the Iran war as it pushed the Palestinian issue off the front pages of the world while atrocities continued there.

On Israel's Intentions

"Israel is not intended to see any ceasefire," he said, arguing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition remain politically invested in continued conflict.

The Palestinian envoy alleged that domestic political considerations in Israel were shaping decisions on war and peace. According to him, Netanyahu's government sees continued military operations as central to its own political survival ahead of elections. He claimed that without war, Netanyahu would struggle to remain in power, and therefore any diplomatic pause was unlikely to hold in substance.

'Real Casualties'

Abu Shawesh's sharpest remarks were reserved for the humanitarian fallout of the conflict. He said civilians across the region were paying the highest price, pointing to the deaths of children and attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran, even as the conflict has been framed by Israel and the US as directed at Iran's leadership and its regional proxies. He argued that, in practice, civilian neighbourhoods, schools, bridges and power facilities had also come under attack, deepening human suffering.

Parallels With Gaza

The envoy drew parallels with Gaza, invoking earlier strikes there and saying the pattern of war had repeatedly shown that civilians bear the brunt of military action. He contended that neither Israel nor the US had achieved their stated strategic goals, whether in Gaza or against Iran, and said the continuation of military force was only widening destruction without producing durable political outcomes.

On US-Iran Truce Talks

On the talks due to begin in Islamabad, Abu Shawesh expressed guarded scepticism. He said the success of negotiations would depend entirely on "will" and "good faith" from the parties involved. Referring to mistrust voiced by Iranian leaders toward some American interlocutors, he suggested diplomacy could still work, but only if it was not used as cover for pressure and coercion.

He also framed the standoff over Iran's nuclear programme as deeply contradictory, arguing that nuclear-armed states were seeking to deny another country capabilities it says it does not seek. In strongly worded comments, he criticised both Washington and Tel Aviv, saying the current crisis reflected a wider breakdown of international norms and an increasingly dangerous discourse around military threats.

For Abu Shawesh, the immediate question is not only whether US-Iran talks in Pakistan can produce a breakthrough but also whether the wider region can step back from a cycle of war that, he argued, has already devastated Gaza, shaken Iran, and left civilians everywhere paying the price.

On Palestinian Issues

A central concern raised by the Palestinian ambassador was that the war involving Iran had pushed Gaza and the Palestinian issue off the front pages of the world. He said that while the global discourse is now dominated by strikes on Iran, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues with little meaningful attention. According to him, Palestinians have once again been "left behind", even as killings and attacks continue in Gaza and the West Bank.

Abu Shawesh said the international community's focus had shifted away from Palestinian suffering at a time when, he claimed, civilians in Gaza remain under relentless pressure and settler violence in the West Bank also continues. In his telling, the broadening of the regional conflict has served Israel's interests by drawing attention away from Gaza and Lebanon.

On Benjamin Netanyahu

Asked about the political endgame of US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu, the envoy said the two leaders may share overlapping but distinct interests. He accused Netanyahu of seeking to secure his own political future through war, while also repeating long-standing Palestinian allegations about expansionist goals. On Trump, he described shifting positions and rhetoric as signs of frustration and inconsistency rather than strategic clarity.

He also argued that both leaders were facing growing public criticism internationally, including on social media, and suggested that support for their military posture was weaker than before. In his view, repeated declarations of victory had rung hollow against the reality of mounting death and destruction.

Ties With India

On India, Abu Shawesh was careful not to prescribe policy directly but made clear that he sees New Delhi as a country with weight and moral influence. He recalled India's stature at the United Nations and indicated that Indian engagement can matter when it chooses to assert itself. He also welcomed ongoing humanitarian support and outreach toward the Palestinian side.