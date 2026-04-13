F-35B Lightning II Jets, MV-22 Ospreys, 15 Warships: Trump's Hormuz Arsenal

The United States has deployed more than 15 warships to enforce a naval blockade around Iranian ports and coastal areas, with the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) operating F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters and MV-22 Ospreys in the Arabian Sea as part of the operation.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed today that the blockade began at 1400 GMT and would be enforced impartially against all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

It said that US forces would not impede vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

"USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts night flight operations while sailing in the Arabian Sea. Tripoli is designed without a traditional well deck, which allows for more F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters, MV-22 Ospreys, helicopters, and extra maintenance space. During peak operations, the ship can surge to support up to 20+ F-35Bs," CENTCOM said in a statement.

USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts night flight operations while sailing in the Arabian Sea. Tripoli is designed without a traditional well deck, which allows for more F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters, MV-22 Ospreys, helicopters, and extra maintenance space. During peak operations,… pic.twitter.com/zjQO1nOcmK — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 13, 2026

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that any Iranian fast-attack ships approaching the blockade would be destroyed. In a social-media post he claimed the bulk of Iran's navy had already been destroyed during the war.

"Iran's Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, "fast attack ships," because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT," Trump posted.

The blockade follows the return of a US delegation from talks in Pakistan. The delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, failed to secure a deal to end the war that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Trump announced the blockade on Sunday.

The US military had earlier said the measure would apply to all ships leaving or seeking to dock at Iranian harbours. As the 1400 GMT deadline passed, however, there was no immediate announcement from Washington that the blockade had taken effect and no reports of any interceptions.

The move comes despite a two-week truce agreed last Wednesday between the United States and Iran to allow negotiations to proceed.