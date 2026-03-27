White House's Cryptic Post Sounds Meaningless, Until You Hear It Backwards

The White House has published a series of cryptic videos and pixelated images on its official social media accounts, prompting speculation about an imminent announcement from the Trump administration.

One video carries the 'shushing face' emoji, and when played in reverse, it contains audio that users have identified as saying "Exciting announcement tomorrow."

The posts, which began late on Wednesday, have generated millions of views and a range of theories online. They coincide with heightened tensions over the US role in the conflict with Iran, where President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that negotiations are underway while Iranian officials deny any such talks.

Cryptic video posted within the last hour by the White House with the emoji “🤫” which when you play it in reverse says: “Exciting announcement tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/dKjthSzKlO — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 27, 2026

The first video appeared on the official White House X account on Wednesday. The clip, which has since been deleted but continues to circulate, shows shaky footage filmed on a mobile phone pointed at the ground. It captures a woman wearing black boots and a dress. She asks: "It's so cool. It's launching soon, right?" The words "sound on" appear in text on the screen. An off-camera male voice replies in the affirmative, confirming that the subject of their conversation will arrive shortly.

The account later shared a further video that opens on a black screen before displaying a sketch of the White House with the words "President Donald J. Trump" underneath. An indecipherable voice is audible. Some viewers who reversed the audio reported hearing the phrase "exciting announcement tomorrow".

In addition, the White House has posted three heavily pixelated images. Two appear to show President Trump and one appears to show Vice President JD Vance. The same content has also appeared on the official White House Instagram account.

The posts occur against the backdrop of the US-Iran conflict. President Trump announced recently on Truth Social that he was postponing threatened strikes on Iran's power infrastructure. He said the Iranian side had engaged in "in depth, detailed and constructive" conversations with his administration that were expected to continue throughout the week.

Iranian officials have consistently denied that any talks are taking place. In a Truth Social post early on Thursday, March 26, Mr Trump rejected that denial. He wrote that the Iranian negotiators were "very different and 'strange'" and were "begging" for a deal because Iran had been "militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback".

He added that they were publicly claiming only to be "looking at our proposal" and warned: "They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!"

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the United States is considering sending up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East. The deployment would increase Washington's military presence in the region, which has been at war since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28. The move would give Trump "more military options", the paper said. The extra forces would join thousands of paratroopers and Marines already ordered to the area.

An Iranian official stated on Wednesday that Tehran would respond to any US ground invasion by activating Houthi rebels in Yemen to attack shipping in the Red Sea, potentially opening a new front. Trump has repeatedly said he has no intention of sending ground troops into combat with Iran. The Journal reported that the additional forces would most likely be positioned within striking distance of Iran and Kharg Island, a key oil export hub.