Iran Is Not Afraid, Khamenei Not Hiding In A Bunker: Consul General To NDTV

Besieged by sanctions and an increasingly belligerent US, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei is being given security, but is not hiding in a bunker, the country's consul general in Mumbai has said.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Saturday, the Consul General of Iran in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, said foreign intelligence agencies have fomented the protests in his country and that Iran and India are both trying to keep their cooperation going despite the threat of sanctions.

"As you are aware, there have been efforts to depict that Iran is facing an internal crisis. I must say that security forces showed flexibility and self-control towards the demonstrators until a turning point date, which I believe was Thursday (January 8), or Friday," the diplomat said.

"From Thursday and Friday onwards, when terrorist elements received commands from their masters and bosses who were outside Iran, they started machinations and plots and conducted sabotage in several places, in big and small cities. This issue led to fear among some of our citizens and damage to their properties, as well as damage to government properties. Unfortunately, a total of 3,117 people were killed, of which 2,427 martyrs were civilians and security forces, and 690 terrorists were also killed," he claimed.

Motlagh said that while no, or a very low percentage of, foreign nationals were involved in the protests, the Iranian government has intel that several protesters had been "trained by foreign intelligence services, instructed by their trainers, or influenced by news that was spread across the world".

Fully Prepared

To a question on the US' measures in the region, including sending an aircraft carrier strike group, the diplomat declared that Iran is fully prepared.

"Our country has shown that it has the power to fend off any kind of aggression that it has witnessed so far. A case in point would be the operations that were carried out in the 12-day war (with Israel in June last year), or the resistance that was shown against this terrorist operation," he said.

"This unrest was quelled by the security forces, with the help of the people, in a matter of two days. Likewise, if any forces want to act offensively against Iran, we are completely prepared to defend ourselves, and we will do so with full power," he emphasised.

Sanctions, Ties with India

Motlagh said Iran has been facing and resisting foreign sanctions for many years, but has also shown an ability to resist them.

"In this regard, it will also be collaborating with India. Although these sanctions have affected our economic relationships with countries around the world, including India, ultimately, there are solutions and we have taken some measures. In the same way, Indians have also taken some measures so that they can maintain some form of relations with us," he said.

On whether Indians are safe in Iran, Motlagh said no foreign nationals have been harmed.

"I have also seen some interviews of Indian nationals returning from Iran, and it was interesting to me that some of them said that they did not even realise that there was any unrest. Obviously, they were living in some remote places where there was no unrest. I would like to assure all family members of Indians currently residing in Iran that they are all safe and sound," he said.

'Internet Situation Improving'

The internet blackout in Iran in the wake of the protests has been criticised around the world. When the consul general was asked about this, he said it was necessary because "foreign factors were fanning the unrest" using the internet, and the country also saw cyber attacks.

"However, we are seeing that the internet situation is improving, and officials have pledged that the internet will be fully re-established within a few days," he said.

Khamenei Holding Meetings

On allegations that Khamenei is avoiding appearing in public and hiding in a bunker, the diplomat said the Supreme Leader is holding all required meetings with officials via video conferencing and other means.

"We are not afraid of any foreign powers. Some people are spreading rumours. It is natural that the Ayatollah must have security personnel protecting him, as in any other country. However, one should not think that he is hidden in a bunker or a shelter," he asserted.